WASHINGTON (TND) — A report on the fiscal health of all 50 states showed that seven out of the 10 worst economies are in states run and led by Democrats. Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit providing economic information about the government to citizens, ranked Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, Hawaii, Delaware, California and New York within the top 10 worst financially healthy states. Each of these states has both a Democratically controlled legislature, as well as a Democrat governor.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO