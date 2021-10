When I think about spending time in the wilderness, it's easy to think about living with just the bare necessities. However, that's no longer the case. I took a road trip to America’s Largest RV Show last week in Hershey and was amazed at what I found. This week's photo shows the inside of one of the campers that is classified as a "toy hauler." When you walk past the leather couch that is facing a fireplace and large screen television, you will see a door that leads to the garage area of the camper that can house your ATVs or kayaks.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO