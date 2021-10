If you don’t read the entire set of quotes from the post-match press conferences in these articles, trust me when I say I’m not offended. I understand they can be long at times, I just personally love the insight they give into the club. But in this case, do yourself a favor as an Atlanta United fan and read this one. You won’t find a more heartfelt set of words from a sports team on the planet. Josef Martinez laid his heart out in the press conference just like he does on the pitch, and believe me when I say the love from the fans is not lost on him.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO