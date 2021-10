Students, staff and administrators were all thrown into the center of a whirlwind last year, and reinstating a sense of normality after that has been difficult for us all. During the rocky period of learning, students found themselves scattered in completely different planes of the classroom. Some were 100 percent online, while others eventually resumed walking South’s halls, albeit on a hybrid schedule. To accommodate students during this time, teachers worked to reduce coursework, meeting on a regular basis to rule out usual curriculum that didn’t seem essential. Paces of classes were set more gradually than in usual school years, and many teachers provided extra help in the form of office hours.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO