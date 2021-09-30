BPD Community Alert: Investigators Seeking Any Information in Relation to a Report of an Attempted Kidnapping in East Boston

BPD Community Alert: At about 7:11 AM on Wednesday September 29, 2021, a juvenile male stated that as he was walking to school in the area of Sumner Street in East Boston he was approached by an unidentified suspect. The 10-year-old victim stated that the suspect was passing by in a gray minivan when he made a statement to the child before stopping and exiting the vehicle. The unknown suspect then attempted to grab the victim by his shoulders but the victim was able to break free and flee on foot.