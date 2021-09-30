CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

BPD Community Alert: Investigators Seeking Any Information in Relation to a Report of an Attempted Kidnapping in East Boston

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 6 days ago

BPD Community Alert: At about 7:11 AM on Wednesday September 29, 2021, a juvenile male stated that as he was walking to school in the area of Sumner Street in East Boston he was approached by an unidentified suspect. The 10-year-old victim stated that the suspect was passing by in a gray minivan when he made a statement to the child before stopping and exiting the vehicle. The unknown suspect then attempted to grab the victim by his shoulders but the victim was able to break free and flee on foot.

bpdnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Bpd#Community

Comments / 0

Community Policy