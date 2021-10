In my family you either love or you tolerate soup season. My chicken noodle soup is my 5-year-old daughter’s favorite meal year-round, but my husband cannot stand too many days in a row that we have soup for dinner. I love that my three daughters enjoy soups because they are one of the easiest ways to get extra nutrients into my family’s bodies without them knowing it. I use a lot of bone broths for gut health, vegetables they would normally eat, herbs and spices for phytonutrients and micronutrients. Herbs and spices are some of the most powerful forms of healing foods in the world, and buying them organic is so important because of the toxic load of non-organic from pesticides and herbicides.

6 DAYS AGO