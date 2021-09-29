CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bunting and Ho-Sang shine in Maple Leafs preseason win over the Senators

By Joseph Zita
theleafsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs resumed action with a trip to Ottawa to play the Senators in a good old fashion preseason “Battle of Ontario”. However, tonight we did not see the majority of the players that are going to be regulars in the Maple Leafs lineup because Sheldon Keefe wanted to give some AHL players and some players who are fighting for spots a look tonight, and I guess a rest day for the big boys.

theleafsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Leafs camp a great opportunity for Ho-Sang to put some substance behind his words

If Josh Ho-Sang performs as well in training camp as he spoke on Thursday, he’s going to earn a spot in the Maple Leafs’ opening-night lineup. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “Being good when you’re young is great, being good when you’re...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Josh Ho-Sang Could Be This Year’s Alex Galchenyuk

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to take chances on talented but underwhelming players, and Josh Ho-Sang is the newest example. The former first-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft is immensely talented. He has lightning speed and showed an ability to find the back of the net, in junior. However, since being drafted, he’s only played in 53 career games and spent all of last year playing overseas.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Give Josh Ho-Sang a Great Opportunity

Former first round pick Josh Ho-Sang is at the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp on a PTO. The Toronto Maple Leafs are giving Josh Ho-Sang a chance to prove himself by allowing him to try out for the team during training camp this season. Picked 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Nikita Gusev
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Kurtis Gabriel
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Sheldon Keefe
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Josh Ho-Sang Has A Slight Edge Over Nikita Gusev

Joshua Ho-Sang and Nikita Gusev are both at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Although the team is still in the early stages of training camp and preseason play, Ho-Sang appears to have an edge over Gusev. Both players have only played in one preseason game...
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Preseason impressions on Kase, Kampf, Ritchie, Ho-Sang, Bunting, Liljegren & more – MLHS Podcast Episode 29

In this preseason edition of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli provide their thoughts on newcomers Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie, Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Bunting, and other impressions on the Maple Leafs’ exhibition season so far. Evaluating preseason games for bubble players vs. veterans (0:50) Ondrej Kase’s skill set,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Maple Leaf Standouts From Early Preseason Action

With the preseason already underway, it’s easy to get back into the hype with games that really don’t mean a lot. For many, a job is on the line as it’s their chance to make their mark and earn a roster spot. This is the case with some names on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Ahl#Tictactomar
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Lounge: PTO Decisions, Ritchie or Bunting and Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs drop the puck on the 2021-22 season next week. There are still many decisions to be made. Who will make the team? What players will get lined up together? With just a week left to impress the coaching staff, competition is heating up. Who’s impressed and who needs to do more was the hot topic in a recent Maple Leafs Lounge.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Which PTO Makes the Cut, Gusev or Ho-Sang?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some choices to make before submitting their 2021-22 opening night roster. One of those choice will be deciding whether or not to sign Josh Ho-Sang and/or Nikita Gusev who are currently on professional tryouts at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp. Josh Ho-Sang was a first...
NHL
Yardbarker

Ho-Sang’s AHL Deal a Good Way to Get Him Onto Maple Leafs’ Roster

Forward Josh Ho-Sang has been released from his PTO with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. This is an exclusively AHL deal which means Ho-Sang is not eligible to get called up to the NHL unless he signs a two-way NHL deal. That doesn’t mean he won’t be playing for the Maple Leafs at some point during the 2021-22 NHL season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Should Josh Ho-Sang get a contract?

Josh Ho-Sang’s fame is not doing him any favours. When he was signed by the Maple Leafs to a PTO, the expectations ramped up to a level that Ho-Sang could never be reasonably expected to reach, as Leafs fans wanted to see an epic redemptions story. Everyone wants him to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
theahl.com

Marlies sign Ho-Sang to AHL contract

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Josh Ho-Sang to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Ho-Sang, 25, spent the 2020-21 season in Sweden, totaling two goals and one assist in nine games between Orebro HK and Linkoping HC. He had been in training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, SDA, Ho-Sang & Kivihalme

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share some of the recent player movements after the team’s 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Chief among the moves, Nick Robertson and his former Peterborough Petes’ line-mate Semyon Der-Arguchintsev might get a chance to perform past magic with the team’s AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy