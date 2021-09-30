CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Briefs: Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri awarded federal telehealth grant

By Cameron Gerber
themissouritimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Care Collaborative (HCC) of Rural Missouri is the latest Missouri health care provider to be awarded federal funds for its telehealth program. HCC was awarded $285,871 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program to purchase tablets and monitoring equipment for patients with chronic conditions so they can receive treatment in their homes. The investment is expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in its five clinics across the state and keep appointment times open for patients requiring in-person care.

