Capitol Briefs: Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri awarded federal telehealth grant

The federal Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Program, established in 1977, pioneered important new approaches to providing and paying for healthcare in rural areas. Targeting rural Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries with inadequate access to primary care services, the RHC Program introduced rural-relevant policy tools including cost-based reimbursement for small primary care providers and a team-based care model that partnered nurse practitioners and physician assistants with primary-care physicians as a requirement for recognition as a Rural Health Clinic. Since the program’s inception, Rural Health Clinics have become an important source of primary care with 4,482 RHCs serving 2.17 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2019.The program, however, is showing its age and needs updating to remain relevant and effective in the current health care market.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO