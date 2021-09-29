Here's What You Can Do to Help Combat Climate Change

As the record-setting fires rage in California, we come face to face with the stark and deadly reality of climate change. Some ignore it while others outright deny it. But the experts agree that whatever is causing it, climate change is a real problem that will only get worse if we don't make some drastic course corrections. One of the biggest challenges is figuring out what it is we can do about it. We can fight viruses with masks and vaccines. We can fight pollution with clean air initiatives. But we have not yet crafted a weapon capable of counteracting the weather.