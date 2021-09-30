Show Your Skills, Missoula! ZACC Holding Pumpkin Carving Contest

It's that time of year when we start thinking about what to do for pumpkins as Halloween draws closer. If you're looking for a few options outside of just grabbing a gourd at the grocery store, check out this list of places to get your pumpkins around Missoula. But here's one Missoula man that won't be making the trip to a grocery store, farm, or pumpkin patch when it comes to his pumpkins. Last year, we shared the story of Adam Wulf and his pair of 500+ pounders that he grew in his quest to set a state record. Well, he's back at it again this year, and although it might not be a Montana record, it's the largest pumpkin he's been able to grow so far.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO