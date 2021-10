The Town of Flower Mound has named Paul Henley its new fire chief after an extensive nationwide search. With 19 years in the fire service, Henley comes to Flower Mound from the City of Corsicana, where he has served as chief for more than three and a half years. His first day with the Town of Flower Mound will be Monday, Oct. 18.

