A few observant locals know the exact time it happens. Green Spot’s lead cook Pedro Cristobal and his family make enough breakfast tacos each morning to fill three wide pans. They’re wrapped tightly in foil and kept steamy throughout the day. Time it close to closing, some regulars have figured it out, and you might just land a free taco with whatever else you’re ordering—maybe a keg pull of kombucha or some bison jerky—because any leftover tacos are about to go bye-bye. Gratis or not, the tacos are tucked into foil and stacked, filled with bacon that’s still crispy at 2:00 p.m. Use tongs to lift them or face a scalded palm.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO