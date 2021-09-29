Two Virginia Scientists Selected for Prestigious Federal Role

ODU, Science Museum of Virginia Experts Serving as Chapter Leads for National Climate Assessment. Highlighting the state’s role as a leader in science, technology, engineering and math, Virginia experts will be well represented in a forthcoming federal climate report. Science Museum of Virginia David and Jane Cohn Scientist Jeremy Hoffman, Ph.D., and the Joan P. Brock Endowed Executive Director for Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience Jessica Whitehead, Ph.D., will both serve as lead authors for the Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5).