Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with the form of Luka Modric. Ancelotti was speaking ahead of their Champions League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol. He said of Modric: “I'm pleased with how he's doing. He was out with an injury and has come back strongly. When you bring a player off in the 75th minute it's not because they're performing poorly, it's because I wanted to add some fresh legs.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO