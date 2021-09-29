Building better for people and the environment

The construction site bustled with activity as volunteers pressed sand, clay and straw into a mixture similar to a mudpie. In place of drywall, panels formed from the stuff would become a part of the home’s walls. No hands were idle while wheelbarrows hauled stones back and forth and a chainsaw growled as it cut through wood.
The world is evolving at a breakneck pace, far faster than our educational system has been able to keep up with. In a world where climate change is wreaking havoc on our economies, societies, and environment, where unemployment and inequalities are highly prevalent, and trust in international cooperation is rapidly declining, empowering young people and giving them enough opportunities to seize the future can foster change.
This fall, I enrolled at Colorado College with a pre-medicine major because I want to help kids and families. However, I know I don’t have to wait until after graduation to get started. That is why I am advocating as a student ambassador with Save the Children Action Network. This...
I am a member of Beaver County United — which is a grassroots organization concerned with economic equality, housing issues, healthcare security and voting rights. I am writing to share my thoughts about President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) program. I wholeheartedly support it! It is an attempt to really infuse some equity in several areas of our government by putting the needs of the working and middle classes first for a change. It’s easy to talk about ways to do that, but the BBB program actually is a plan to accomplish this long-awaited goal.
Every day that I walk onto the cardiology floor at the University of Utah Hospital, I meet Jeff, who works the front desk, and I ask him if I can have a new mask. He opens a box, I pick one out and then I deposit my used one in a garbage can beside him, among countless others.
Vegetarian restaurant Gaia House Cafe has reopened in a new, brightly decorated location in the Creston neighborhood of Grand Rapids. The current owner encourages students to come to enjoy the food, beverages, and cozy lounge space which is scattered with work from local artists. The original Gaia House Cafe opened...
Working-class families say they can’t find an affordable place to live in Tampa Bay. I-team investigator Jackie Callaway tells us why rising rents, shrinking inventory and legislators swiping two billion dollars from a state housing fund share the blame for pricing people out of the bay area.
As many students in our area head back to the classroom, having adequate school supplies can drastically change the trajectories of students from low-income families toward a successful future. Despite the difficult year the pandemic has caused, JE Dunn Construction pitched in to help students and their families who have...
DENVER (CBS4)– Rent prices keep going up in Denver as vacancy rates continue to drop. The average cost of rent has gone up $107 since the beginning of the year. (credit: CBS)
According to the University of Denver Daniels College of Business, there are fewer places to rent. The current vacancy rate has dropped from 5.5% in January to 3.7 in June. This is because more families are choosing to renew their leases rather than buy a home as housing prices continue to soar in the Denver metro area.
Another reason, moratoriums and programs assisting families with their rent which leaves fewer units available. (credit: CBS)
“That is extremely low. That is what we in the ballpark call ‘frictional vacancy’ and that is just a turnover of units when one moving out and another moving in where you get a couple of weeks lag of empty space. But we are extremely low on empty space in availability,” said Ron Throupe with the University of Denver.
Throupe also believes costs could continue to grow over the year due to inflation and labor costs.
A celebration was held Tuesday, Sept. 14, to announce the opening of the new People Inc. Health Services Building, offering multiple medical services for people of all abilities and ages. Enhanced care will be provided through innovative partnerships, enabling medical physicians, nurse practitioners, clinical support staff and social workers to work as a team all under one roof while offering […]
City Talk is a production of the Gunnison Country Times in exploring municipal news in the City of Gunnison. In this inaugural episode, host and Times Publisher Alan Wartes talks with Anton Sinkewich, Community Development Director, and Andie Ruggera, Senior Planner at the City of Gunnison, about the issue of housing in the valley.
Even before COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of Americans were homeless. Nearly half of renters are spending one-third to half of their income on housing, and close to two-thirds said they couldn’t afford to buy a home, according to recent surveys There’s no disputing we are in the throes of a housing crisis in the U.S.—but I would argue that this crisis is also an opportunity.
"Philadelphia City Council on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that backers hope will encourage developers to build more affordable housing units in desirable areas," reports Aaron Moselle. The bill tweaks the city's voluntary Mixed-Income Housing Bonus program, launched in 2018, which has so far underperformed expectations. The program "allows developers...
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Proposals in Congress's Build Back Better plan could speed up and lower the cost of electrifying people's homes. The budget-reconciliation package currently in front of lawmakers in Washington, D.C. aims to take major climate action. The current plan includes $18 billion in rebates to help people afford electric appliances and fund energy-saving retrofits in their homes.
Are you an older homeowner who wants to age in place and find new ways to earn money in retirement?. Well, you’re not alone. A new study released by Silvernest found an increased interest in home sharing among older homeowners as a means to generate passive income, gain companionship and chore sharing, and age in place.
