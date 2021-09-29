CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison County, CO

County bails out child care center

By Sam Liebl, Times Editor
Gunnison Times
 7 days ago

County commissioners have intervened to save Gunnison’s newest early childhood education center from closure, granting the school $60,000 in COVID relief funds. The non-profit Wonderland Nature School has seen a slew of pandemic-related impacts since it began efforts to move to a new location about 18 months ago. Formerly Seasons Schoolhouse, Wonderland partnered with Gunnison Valley Health to repurpose the memory care facility at the Senior Care Center in West Gunnison. After $600,000 in renovations, the new 6,000-square-foot space welcomed kids and families this summer. The larger space meant that the education center could increase its licensed capacity from 14 children to 67 — a win for child care-scarce Gunnison.

#Bails#Economy#Real Estate Prices#Child Care#Covid#Wonderland Nature School#Gunnison Valley Health#The Senior Care Center#Wonderland Board

