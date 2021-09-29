CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball: Results for Wednesday night’s $570 million drawing are in

By Jordan Smith
fox10phoenix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The results for the Sept. 29 Powerball are in with a drawing worth an estimated half-billion dollars on the line. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 02, 07, 11, 17, 32, and the Powerball is 11. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot has reached $570...

