FormFree to host second annual Heroes Golf Classic on October 29, 2021 in support of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree ® today announced it will be the returning host and sponsor of the second annual Heroes Golf Classic, which will be held on October 29, 2021, at Château Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster.