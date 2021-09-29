CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All UltFone Software is Now Compatible with iPhone 13

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On September 14, Apple announced the awaited iPhone 13 series, and it arrived in the market September 23. The latest iPhone runs on iOS 15, and as the OS system is new, few applications complement its use. Nevertheless, UltFone – an emerging global software provider – announced that all their applications are compatible with iPhone 13 series. The applications include the iOS system repair, iOS data manager, iOS location Changer, and WhatsApp transfer.

The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple's Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that's safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple's AirTags, it's become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it's been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today's best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they're all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

See all the iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini internal changes in these teardowns

Full disassemblies of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have been published, showing in detail the redesigns done. Following one user's initial opening of the iPhone 13 case, Berlin-based repair service Kaputt.de has now performed the first complete teardown. In a pair of YouTube videos, the company's engineers have taken apart both the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 mini.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

iPhone 13: Here are the MagSafe-compatible cases you need right now

Now that your brand-spanking-new iPhone 13 has arrived (or is on the way), it's time to start thinking about protecting your baby. After all, it's only a matter of time before your phone falls out of your pocket or makes contact with your keys, so it's worth the extra investment now to prevent future damages.
NFL
Cult of Mac

Moment rolls out 3 new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 cases

Accessories brand Moment has launched three new case styles in its iPhone 13 collection. They're all MagSafe compatible to go with the magnetic technology in your new handset. Moment launches 3 new iPhone 13 cases. Clear cases. Moment's new cases for iPhone 13 are clear, silicone in an array of...
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

All the differences between iPhone 12 and 13

Apple releases its flagship smartphone every year around September to October. Though the competition is there, being able to manufacture its own chip alongside developing the software gives Apple a performance advantage over most other brands. When it comes to high-end phones, Apple's main competition is usually itself, since users...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Forget the iPhone 13 — Wendy’s has a phone now

Wendy's Canadian Twitter account has done what only a few tech giants have been able to accomplish in the past: it's created a phone. Will it go the way of Amazon's beleaguered Fire Phone, or is this the next iPhone?. Obviously, I'm just joking, but the simple fact that a...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart All iPhone 13 Models

Apple's iPhone 13 mini, ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ Max come in the same sizes as last year's iPhone 12 series, and they share the same design elements with Apple's 2020 models, such as an all-screen design and no Home button on the front. If you're...
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Dev kits and software for STM32U5 – and chips now available

STMicroelectronics has announced STM32Cube software packs and tools, as well as evaluation boards, for the low-power cyber-secured STM32U5 microcontrollers it announced in February, and are now available through distribution. Built around Arm's Cortex-M33 core on a 40nm process, the devices have a new mode (low-power background autonomous – LPBAM –...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

iPhone 13 Range, iPad and iPad mini Now Available

The iPhone 13 range is now available to order or pick up in-store. The same is true of the new iPad and iPad mini. The iPhone 13, mini, Pro, and Pro Max are all listed as available here in the UK, as is the iPad mini and iPad Customers in Australia and New Zealand have been enjoying their new devices for hours. The U.S online stored had not been updated at the time of this writing, but that will follow shortly.
TECHNOLOGY
toolfarm.com

Update: 5 Mike Udin Products for Cinema 4D Now R25 Compatible

Mike Udin has update 5 of his Cinema 4D plug-ins, scripts, and XPresso presets with support for Cinema 4D R25. All his products are designed to help you speed up your C4D workflow. What's been updated?. Mike Udin Target 4D. Place Object to Any Surface. Target 4D is a Cinema...
ELECTRONICS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Backuptrans Announces Updated Software to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to Apple iPhone 13

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer to support iPhone 13. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Mini/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max. Currently there is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS. Luckily, Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer software makes it possible.
CELL PHONES
smallbiztrends.com

Windows 11 Available Now – Is Your Device Compatible?

Microsoft just announced Windows 11 is available as of October 5, 2021. The question is, is your device compatible with the latest operating system for Windows?. One of the biggest issues about Windows 11 is the system requirements. When Microsoft writes, "If your device does not meet these requirements, you may not be able to install Windows 11 on your device and might want to consider purchasing a new PC," it could be a problem.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

iPhone 13: Buy now or wait?

One of the most common questions we get is: Is this a good time to buy an iPhone? There's an easy answer, of course: If you need a new phone right now, then go ahead, we're sure you'll be happy with your purchase. If you don't, there's an easy rule: Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, so make your buying decision accordingly.
CELL PHONES

