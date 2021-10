Step into any department store beauty hall and thousands upon thousands of perfumes will suddenly vie for your attention. From the beloved Jo Malones and the nostalgic celeb scents (JLo Glow anyone?) to the niche up-and-comers convincing us that we do in fact want to smell like an old violin shop, the wealth of perfumes on offer can actually be a little overwhelming. But, when was the last time you came across a fragrance created by a Black perfumer? Let's hazard a guess that it's rarely, if ever. The fact is that, although fragrance is a universal language spoken through notes and translated via noses, regardless of the shape, colour and size of said nose, it's a whitewashed industry that still lacks diversity.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO