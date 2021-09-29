CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Whistling humans may help us understand dolphins

ravallirepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a good whistler? It’s not easy for some people to do while others have no problem whistling a tune. Whistling isn’t just a way to annoy people with a tune that gets stuck in their head. More than 80 different cultures use whistling to communicate across long distances, mostly in the mountains or forest. People developed this ability since whistles often carry farther and are easier to understand than shouting.

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Whistling
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Human Whistling Languages Could be Crucial in Deciphering Dolphin Communication

Scientists have been trying to communicate with dolphins for decades, and researchers are convinced they may have succeeded in discovering a suitable model for decoding the high-pitched calls of aquatic mammals. How Whistling May Help Unlock Dolphins' Communication. Released in Frontiers in Psychology, the new study explains ways whistled human...
WILDLIFE
Medical News Today

Understanding how bats resist COVID-19 could inform human treatments

Although bats can contract SARS-CoV-2, they do not get sick. A new review attempts to understand why. The authors explain that bats can quickly ramp their immune system up and down, maintaining immune balance when facing the severe stress of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Their comparison between bats and humans reveals inflection...
WILDLIFE
bcm.edu

Hallucinogen drug LSD helps understand how the brain generates behavior

Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a potent hallucinogen that alters the perception of reality and triggers altered behaviors. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Daoyun Ji and his colleagues hope that studying the drug will reveal new perspectives into how the brain generates behavior. “Our lab is investigating how...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

AI may help predict the next virus to jump to humans

A recent study demonstrates that machine learning methods could determine the risk of a viral jump or “spillover” from animals to humans using viral genomes. The research models predicted that genetically similar nonhuman primate viruses had an increased risk of human transmission, which was not the case with other animal groups.
SCIENCE
deeranddeerhunting.com

Cover Scents to Help Reduce Human Odor

“Cover scents,” or “masking scents,” disguise “fear smells” on a hunter to big game animals. Any foreign odor might alert a deer, but we’re primarily concerned with masking human scent. To a sense of smell that is so far superior to ours, can these aromas really disguise the smells of a sweaty, onion-eating, smoking hunter? The short answer is “yes,” it can help; however, there are some things we can do to insure their success.
technologynetworks.com

How Memes and Network Models Can Help Us Understand Conspiracy Theories

The world is ruled by shape-shifting lizards, landing on the moon was fake, and a UFO crashed in Roswell. Where do conspiracy theories originate from? Prof. Włodzisław Duch from the Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Informatics of the Nicolaus Copernicus University (NCU) has decided to examine the process of their development in the brain. An article dealing with this issue has just been published in a prestigious journal "Patterns" (Cell Press).
SCIENCE
KPCW

Finding Focus By Understanding the Science of a Human's Attention Span

On The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek speaks with Dr. Amishi Jha, author of Peak Mind: Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day. Dr. Jha has dedicated her professional life to understanding the science of attention at every level. She has field tested soldiers, athletes, firefighters,...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy