Taijuan Walker took the loss (his eleventh loss of the season) in one of his worst outings of the season on Wednesday as the Mets fell to the Red Sox 12-5 at Fenway Park. He gave up six earned runs on six hits, two walks, and two home runs, striking out just one over the course of two very long innings pitched. His record falls to 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO