Picking at Mount Airy

WELCOME HOME TO 5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE, #1614! Rarely available 16th/TOP-FLOOR Montebello home with sweeping PANAROMIC WATER VIEWS OF THE POTOMAC RIVER, National Harbor, and the MGM Center! BREATHTAKING SUNRISES, lots of morning and afternoon sun, -- plus SPECTACULAR NIGHTIME VIEWS! Extensively renovated +G+H+G- model, -- one of the most sought-after and versatile floor plans that Montebello offers with GARAGE PARKING SPACE conveying! 1,525 square feet of living space, including 2-bedrooms, den or 3rd bedroom, and 2-full baths. PLUS additional living space with the sun/Florida room, -- the single-largest of all Montebello models with three access points, from living room, primary/master bedroom, and 2nd bedroom! ***** Previously renovated throughout as detailed further below! ***** KITCHEN: White cabinetry with beautiful granite countertops accented by glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances plus extra-wall of cabinets and countertops. LIVING ROOM: Plenty of wall-space for optimal placement of sofa and entertainment center. Beautiful hardwood floors, -- including HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT most of home! DINING ROOM: Formal dining room with plenty of wall space for placing buffet and china cabinet plus recessed window area. PRIMARY/MASTER BEDROOM: Exceptionally spacious with two walk-in closets. Plenty of wall-space for king-size bed and other furniture. Direct access to sun/Florida room! PRIMARY/MASTER BATHROOM: Completely renovated , including tiled floors and bathtub/shower walls, heavy-duty bathtub, plus extra-tall vanity cabinet with granite countertops. 2nd BEDROOM: Also direct access to the sun/Florida room! 2nd FULL BATH: Completely renovated featuring walk-in shower, tiled floors ad shower, and extra-tall vanity also with granite countertops. DEN OR 3RD BEDROOM: Conveniently located off living room . Ideal for home office, study, TV room, or possible 3rd bedroom with mirrored closet. ADDITIONAL UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS: Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, interior doors and hardware, window treatments, lighting, plumbing/faucet fixtures, and freshly painted throughout. LAUNDRY: Washer and dryer In unit discreetly enclosed, -- PLUS the building offers extra-large commercial washer/dryer for over-sized items. GARAGE PARKING SPACE CONVEYING: An additional $30,000 to $35,000 value when purchased separately! Parking space #1 on level B3. Plus additional and more than ample parking in the parking lot. EXTRA STORAGE: Building 5904, Room 2. UTILITIES: Water included in condo fee, electric billed separate, and both Verizon FIOS and Cox available. *****CLICK VIRTUAL TOUR ICON FOR 3-IN-1 VIRTUAL TOURS, -- including photos tour, "interactive" floor plan tour, and HD video tour!***** ABOUT MONTEBELLO: A multi-generational diverse community of about 2300 residents. Numerous amenities, activities and clubs for many interests. Montebello is an exceptional value. A gated community of 35 wooded-acres. Amenities include FREE SHUTTLE or 5 minute WALK TO METRO, indoor/year-round salt-water swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the art FITNESS CENTER, tennis courts, bowling alley, walking/nature trails, picnic and grilling areas, playground, on-site restaurant cafe/bar, convenience store and more. ***** NEW COMMUNITY CENTER renovation underway. ***** Live at Award-Winning Montebello, -- the area's premier condominium! ***** All information and dates deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room dimensions approximate. Room measurements rounded-up or down. *****

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO