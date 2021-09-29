CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picking at Mount Airy

Rappahannock Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seldom Scene headlined Mount Airy Farm’s sold-out bluegrass event on Saturday, September 25. The original band formed in 1971 in Bethesda, Md. The current lineup, from left, includes Ron Stewart, Lou Reid, Ronnie Simpkins, Dudley Connell and Fred Travers. The Seldom Scene’s performance of the band’s 1975 album, “Recorded Live at the Cellar Door,” took fans down memory lane.

Rappahannock Record

Excerpts by Henry Lane Hull

Each fall as the corn is being harvested, soon to be followed by the crop of soybeans, my thoughts turn to the late Herman Smith. Our family called him Herman, but to everyone else he was Tocky. He lived at Remo in an apartment above a closed store, and he spent his life farming with the late Cecil Swann, whose family considered him to be a full-fledged member. He was one of the wisest individuals I ever knew.
KILMARNOCK, VA
Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Only In Virginia

You Owe It To Yourself To Visit Mom’s Apple Pie, Home Of The Best Homemade Pies In All Of Virginia

One of life’s greatest and most simple joys is sampling a made-from-scratch pie hot out of the oven. Here in Virginia, you don’t have to rely on your own baking skills to enjoy this exact experience. In fact, you’ll want to make a bee-line for Mom’s Apple Pie, one of the best pie shops in […] The post You Owe It To Yourself To Visit Mom’s Apple Pie, Home Of The Best Homemade Pies In All Of Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy News prize winners announced

The Mount Airy News recently had a booth at the Surry County Agricultural Fair, held in Mount Airy. At the booth folks were free to register for a chance to win one of several prizes. The paper recently held a drawing for the prizes, and the winners are:. – Denver...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Airy Hall hosts Lowcountry Hunt’s Opening Cub Hunt

Saturday dawned crisp and clear – the perfect morning for Lowcountry Hunt’s Opening Cub-Hunting/JNAFHC Qualifier held at beautiful Airy Hall Plantation situated in the heart of the Ace Basin. Nestled along the Ashepoo River on 1,700 acres off Bennett’s Point Road, Airy Hall came alive Saturday with the long-standing tradition of a foxhunt. It was a morning where time seemed to transport visitors back to an era where the foxhunt was a deep-seated and respected tradition.
SPORTS
Great Plant Pick: Prunus laurocerasus ‘Mount Vernon,’ dwarf English laurel

What: An exceptionally useful small shrub, Prunus laurocerasus “Mount Vernon” creates a dense, tidy evergreen mound in the garden. This dwarf form of the aggressive English laurel does not flower or set seed. It is not invasive in the garden or in our native habitat. Its compact growth rarely exceeds 2 feet tall and its slow spread to 4 or 5 feet wide makes it an excellent and well-mannered groundcover. Even with its diminutive habit, Prunus laurocerasus “Mount Vernon” carries the tough, rugged qualities of its larger more domineering counterpart. It tolerates drought, poor urban soils and dry shade. Use it for a low informal bed border or small hedge, or as a groundcover under trees and large shrubs.
EVERETT, WA
Sidewalk Sale coming to Rocky Mount

The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow. Businesses will be taking advantage of the crisp, fall air to sell their products outdoors. The first Sidewalk Sale took place in fall of 2020 as a way to encourage shopping locally, while socially distanced. Rocky Mount Cultural...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
#Mount Airy Farm
5904 Mount Eagle Drive , #1614

WELCOME HOME TO 5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE, #1614! Rarely available 16th/TOP-FLOOR Montebello home with sweeping PANAROMIC WATER VIEWS OF THE POTOMAC RIVER, National Harbor, and the MGM Center! BREATHTAKING SUNRISES, lots of morning and afternoon sun, -- plus SPECTACULAR NIGHTIME VIEWS! Extensively renovated +G+H+G- model, -- one of the most sought-after and versatile floor plans that Montebello offers with GARAGE PARKING SPACE conveying! 1,525 square feet of living space, including 2-bedrooms, den or 3rd bedroom, and 2-full baths. PLUS additional living space with the sun/Florida room, -- the single-largest of all Montebello models with three access points, from living room, primary/master bedroom, and 2nd bedroom! ***** Previously renovated throughout as detailed further below! ***** KITCHEN: White cabinetry with beautiful granite countertops accented by glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances plus extra-wall of cabinets and countertops. LIVING ROOM: Plenty of wall-space for optimal placement of sofa and entertainment center. Beautiful hardwood floors, -- including HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT most of home! DINING ROOM: Formal dining room with plenty of wall space for placing buffet and china cabinet plus recessed window area. PRIMARY/MASTER BEDROOM: Exceptionally spacious with two walk-in closets. Plenty of wall-space for king-size bed and other furniture. Direct access to sun/Florida room! PRIMARY/MASTER BATHROOM: Completely renovated , including tiled floors and bathtub/shower walls, heavy-duty bathtub, plus extra-tall vanity cabinet with granite countertops. 2nd BEDROOM: Also direct access to the sun/Florida room! 2nd FULL BATH: Completely renovated featuring walk-in shower, tiled floors ad shower, and extra-tall vanity also with granite countertops. DEN OR 3RD BEDROOM: Conveniently located off living room . Ideal for home office, study, TV room, or possible 3rd bedroom with mirrored closet. ADDITIONAL UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS: Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, interior doors and hardware, window treatments, lighting, plumbing/faucet fixtures, and freshly painted throughout. LAUNDRY: Washer and dryer In unit discreetly enclosed, -- PLUS the building offers extra-large commercial washer/dryer for over-sized items. GARAGE PARKING SPACE CONVEYING: An additional $30,000 to $35,000 value when purchased separately! Parking space #1 on level B3. Plus additional and more than ample parking in the parking lot. EXTRA STORAGE: Building 5904, Room 2. UTILITIES: Water included in condo fee, electric billed separate, and both Verizon FIOS and Cox available. *****CLICK VIRTUAL TOUR ICON FOR 3-IN-1 VIRTUAL TOURS, -- including photos tour, "interactive" floor plan tour, and HD video tour!***** ABOUT MONTEBELLO: A multi-generational diverse community of about 2300 residents. Numerous amenities, activities and clubs for many interests. Montebello is an exceptional value. A gated community of 35 wooded-acres. Amenities include FREE SHUTTLE or 5 minute WALK TO METRO, indoor/year-round salt-water swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the art FITNESS CENTER, tennis courts, bowling alley, walking/nature trails, picnic and grilling areas, playground, on-site restaurant cafe/bar, convenience store and more. ***** NEW COMMUNITY CENTER renovation underway. ***** Live at Award-Winning Montebello, -- the area's premier condominium! ***** All information and dates deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room dimensions approximate. Room measurements rounded-up or down. *****
REAL ESTATE
Cultivating Growth: GrandScapes of Mount Pleasant

GrandScapes is a full-service design, build, and maintenance company located in Mount Pleasant. It services the greater Charleston area, providing residential and commercial maintenance along with design and installation. Adam Dukes, owner, believes it’s his team that makes the business a rousing success. “We are always looking for the best...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Rappahannock Record

Upcoming 10-07-21

The Northern Neck Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will host a fall social beginning at 5 p.m. October 17 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock. The fee is $45 per person, which includes dinner and a complimentary beverage. For reservations and...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Entertainment
Music
Medieval jokester to appear in concert of musical humor

The Northern Neck Orchestra’s upcoming chamber music concert, performed by an ensemble of musicians from the orchestra, will highlight composer Richard Strauss’s musical version of a German legend, “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks.”. The whimsical program, “Matching Wits with Mozart,” also will feature the musical humor of Beethoven, Haydn, Gilbert and...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Walk mounted can organizer

Love this! My husband used this project to help boys learn to use power tools and work with wood. They made one and he did the others. THANK YOU!
HOME & GARDEN
23rd Distinctive Bazaar set for Nov. 6 and Dec. 4

Irvington United Methodist Church, 26 King Carter Drive, Irvington, will hold the 23rd annual Distinctive Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. November 6 and December 4 in the educational building. “It has become a Northern Neck premier event that people look forward to, because it is so unique,” said Audrey Lowery.
IRVINGTON, VA
KVFD will serve breakfast Saturday

To celebrate Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9, the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) will host a breakfast buffet from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. The third all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser will include silver dollar pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage,...
KILMARNOCK, VA
RCA to present Georgia Guitar Quartet on Oct. 16

The second concert in the Rappahannock Concert Association’s (RCA) 2021-22 season will feature the Georgia Guitar Quartet (GGQ) at 7:30 p.m. October 16 at the Performing Arts Theater, Northumberland County School Complex, 201 Academic Lane, Claraville. The GGQ thrilled the RCA audience when they performed in 2016, said publicity chairman...
GEORGIA STATE
Stratford Hall to host in-person presentation

Stratford Hall will present “Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and ‘Light-horse Harry’ Lee: A Complicated Dance” at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9. The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. in the duPont Library at Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. The speaker will be John Ragosta, Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello historian.
STRATFORD, VA
Season’s greetings

Irving the Pumpkin signals the arrival of fall. From left, Irvington Village Improvement Association members Ed Feddeman, Sue Kirkbride, Greg Kirkbride, Heather Sheehan, Lee Capps, Gene Edmonds, Steve Kimmeth and Cary Schneider celebrate a successful installation of Irving the Pumpkin before the Irvington Farmers Market on Saturday, October 2.
IRVINGTON, VA
Helpers, healers group to meet

The Helpers and Healers Networking Event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. October 19 at Camp Kekoka, 1083 Boys Camp Road, Kilmarnock. The gathering provides an opportunity to meet and network with others who hold common interests and clientele—those who provide healthcare, psychological, clerical, legal, spiritual and complementary services. Contact the Bay Center at 436-6382.
KILMARNOCK, VA

