CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Nashville Legacy: A family tradition

Rappahannock Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Legacy performers Jason Coleman and Meagan Taylor got some help on stage Saturday, September 25, from Taylor’s children Whitney, Ben and Natalie. The program reviewed the careers of country music legends Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins, including Cramer’s “slip note” piano style and Atkins’ thumb picking, their music from Nashville’s “golden era” and artists whose careers they impacted. Coleman is Cramer’s grandson and Taylor is Atkins’ niece. The show featured slides and recordings from the past and at times Coleman and Taylor played along with their forerunners. From left are Coleman, and Ben, Meagan, Whitney and Natalie Taylor. The performance at the Northumberland County School Complex in Claraville was the first of six shows in the Rappahannock Concert Association’s 2021-22 concert series. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.

rrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Luke Bryan's Family Just Celebrated a Big Wedding

Country music star Luke Bryan and his family celebrated a huge wedding last month, and fans are still fawning over the pictures. Bryan himself walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle, as seen in photos on Instagram. They show Bryan, Cheshire and their family beaming and grinning, but fans are closer to happy tears.
CELEBRITIES
inregister.com

Family tradition: A classic Southern home is customized with familial inspirations in mind

Blue botanical curtains framed Frances and Mike Balhoff’s view out into Baton Rouge on their visits from their home in Maryland. During each trip, the couple was surrounded by shades of sapphire, cerulean and navy in the guest room of Mike’s brother Bill’s lakefront home. Perhaps the hue, evocative of Louisiana’s proximity to the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, came to characterize life in the Capital City. Or maybe the shades came to represent the cloudless skies of a carefree day. Either way, when the Balhoffs sat down with designer Meghann Landry of McMillin Interiors—the same visionary behind Bill Balhoff’s home—following the purchase of their new home off Bluebonnet Boulevard, they were adamant on their chosen color scheme: blue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rutland Herald

Budding family tradition leads to scale-topping pumpkin

You know your pumpkin is big when the 660-pound scale you tried to weigh it on can’t lift it. Charlene Eddy, of Forest Dale, said one her sons will be by Tuesday with a scale that can hold this year’s winner of the family pumpkin-growing contest, so she’ll know then how much her gourd actually weighs. The family attempted to weigh it Sunday at a barbecue, but the scale they had wasn’t big enough.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floyd Cramer
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Jason Coleman
Wilson County News

Livingway family legacy continues with Pastor Ryan Moore

Livingway Family Church in La Vernia welcomes Ryan Moore as its new campus pastor, continuing the 40-year legacy established by his grandparents, Billy and Ruby Moore, alongside his wife, Jacquelyn, and their three children. Ryan served as the worship, youth, and associate pastor of Livingway Family Church in Brownsville —...
LA VERNIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Tradition#Nashville Legacy
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood family continues grid tradition

DEADWOOD — Six brothers in a single family will play in football games during Saturday’s Prospector Bowl festivities in Deadwood. Hudson Sneeby, 7, will play on the Lead-Deadwood 49ers’ Mighty Mites squad. His 9-year-old brother Owen Sneesby is a member of the Lead-Deadwood 49ers’ Junior Pee Wee team. Both are...
NFL
KSAT 12

David Robinson, family, working to leave lasting legacy through fellowship program

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community loves its Spurs and it’s not just what they do on the court. San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson and his family are working to inspire the next generation of leaders by investing in education and mentorship through a David Robinson Fellowship Program.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Rappahannock Record

Medieval jokester to appear in concert of musical humor

The Northern Neck Orchestra’s upcoming chamber music concert, performed by an ensemble of musicians from the orchestra, will highlight composer Richard Strauss’s musical version of a German legend, “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks.”. The whimsical program, “Matching Wits with Mozart,” also will feature the musical humor of Beethoven, Haydn, Gilbert and...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

Excerpts by Henry Lane Hull

Each fall as the corn is being harvested, soon to be followed by the crop of soybeans, my thoughts turn to the late Herman Smith. Our family called him Herman, but to everyone else he was Tocky. He lived at Remo in an apartment above a closed store, and he spent his life farming with the late Cecil Swann, whose family considered him to be a full-fledged member. He was one of the wisest individuals I ever knew.
KILMARNOCK, VA
Variety

‘The Jesus Music’ Review: Skimming 50 Years, a Christian Music Doc Chooses Its Controversies Carefully

“The Jesus Music,” a film about the Christian music scene that earned more than half a million dollars over its opening weekend, is about as friendly and far removed from being an expose as a documentary can get, but that doesn’t mean the filmmakers want fans to think they’re getting anything but unvarnished truth. So the opening moments feature some of the movie’s primary participants — including Kirk Franklin, the three former members of DC Talk, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (the last two of whom are also among its executive producers) — sitting down for their interviews with...
MOVIES
Rappahannock Record

Boys & Girls Club enjoys arts program

A musical trio recently visited the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BGCNN) as part of the new Art+ program led by Ann Vaden. Through Art+, club members learn about different artists, types of art and how art reflects society, culture and emotion. Three musicians came together to...
VISUAL ART
Rappahannock Record

KVFD will serve breakfast Saturday

To celebrate Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9, the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) will host a breakfast buffet from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the Kilmarnock Firehouse, 71 School Street, Kilmarnock. The third all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser will include silver dollar pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage,...
KILMARNOCK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy