Nashville Legacy: A family tradition

Blue botanical curtains framed Frances and Mike Balhoff’s view out into Baton Rouge on their visits from their home in Maryland. During each trip, the couple was surrounded by shades of sapphire, cerulean and navy in the guest room of Mike’s brother Bill’s lakefront home. Perhaps the hue, evocative of Louisiana’s proximity to the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, came to characterize life in the Capital City. Or maybe the shades came to represent the cloudless skies of a carefree day. Either way, when the Balhoffs sat down with designer Meghann Landry of McMillin Interiors—the same visionary behind Bill Balhoff’s home—following the purchase of their new home off Bluebonnet Boulevard, they were adamant on their chosen color scheme: blue.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO