Nashville Legacy: A family tradition
Nashville Legacy performers Jason Coleman and Meagan Taylor got some help on stage Saturday, September 25, from Taylor’s children Whitney, Ben and Natalie. The program reviewed the careers of country music legends Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins, including Cramer’s “slip note” piano style and Atkins’ thumb picking, their music from Nashville’s “golden era” and artists whose careers they impacted. Coleman is Cramer’s grandson and Taylor is Atkins’ niece. The show featured slides and recordings from the past and at times Coleman and Taylor played along with their forerunners. From left are Coleman, and Ben, Meagan, Whitney and Natalie Taylor. The performance at the Northumberland County School Complex in Claraville was the first of six shows in the Rappahannock Concert Association’s 2021-22 concert series. Photo by Robert Mason Jr.rrecord.com
