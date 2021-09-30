Hometown Tragedy S1 E1: Kara & Jessica
A Missouri community seeks answers when two young women disappear a decade apart. In 2009, Kara Kopetsky of Belton, Missouri, never returned home from school, sending her friends and family into a panic. Belton is a small, quiet community south of Kansas City. When Kopetsky disappeared, the community was left on edge. Local police indicated that she had run away, delaying investigative efforts in the early days of her disappearance. However, days turned to weeks and Kopetsky never returned home. Her family and the community of Belton never gave up the search, holding annual rallies to remind people that they wanted justice for Kara.www.verylocal.com
