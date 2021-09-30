CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hometown Tragedy S1 E1: Kara & Jessica

verylocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri community seeks answers when two young women disappear a decade apart. In 2009, Kara Kopetsky of Belton, Missouri, never returned home from school, sending her friends and family into a panic. Belton is a small, quiet community south of Kansas City. When Kopetsky disappeared, the community was left on edge. Local police indicated that she had run away, delaying investigative efforts in the early days of her disappearance. However, days turned to weeks and Kopetsky never returned home. Her family and the community of Belton never gave up the search, holding annual rallies to remind people that they wanted justice for Kara.

www.verylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Hometown Tragedy Premiere: A new true crime series coming to Very Local

BELTON, Mo. — In 2007, Kara Kopetsky of Belton, Missouri, never returned home from school, sending her friends and family into a panic. Belton is a small, quiet community south of Kansas City. When Kopetsky disappeared, the community was left on edge. Local police indicated that she had run away, delaying investigative efforts in the early days of her disappearance. However, days turned to weeks and Kopetsky never returned home. Her family and the community of Belton never gave up the search, holding annual rallies to remind people that they wanted justice for Kara.
BELTON, MO
Volante

The tragedy sweeping the nation

Headlines of late have been dominated by the recent discoveries relating to the Gabby Petito case. Many people following the case’s journey have mourned the loss and are fiercely advocating for justice (as one should in such a horrific situation). While the disappearance and supposed murder have disturbed and rocked the population, the outrage has caused other stories regarding missing persons to come up as well—cases that have received little to no media coverage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ozaukeepress.com

Port embraces family in tragedy

It’s been a week since Gracie Hicks, a Port Washington High School sophomore with a talent for art, died of injuries she suffered in a bicycle accident. And as her family grapples with the unthinkable loss, they find themselves embraced by a community they moved into just a year ago.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Fbi#Police#Kara Jessica
goodmorningamerica.com

Surfside tragedy

Body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano found: Police. A body believed to be 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano, who has been missing for just over a week, was discovered Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced. Authorities searched around the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, Florida,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox32chicago.com

Shocking video: Fight breaks out between 2 women in Frankfort bathroom

FRANKFORT - A woman was hospitalized last week after a fight broke out in the bathroom of a banquet hall in suburban Frankfort. On Thursday around 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a battery call at CD&ME. When officers arrived on scene, security at the banquet hall told them a "physical altercation" occurred in the women’s bathroom between two females.
FRANKFORT, IL
MyChesCo

Police Searching for Philadelphia Woman Accused of Patient Abuse

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with Abuse of Care Dependant and related offenses. Authorities state that an arrest warrant has been issued for Theresa Floyd, a 43-year-old female from Philadelphia, PA. Floyd is wanted for assaulting a patient at the Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center in Doylestown, PA. The victim claims that Floyd forced her to wear a diaper instead of allowing her to use the bathroom when needed, as well as grabbing her by the neck and banging her head into the wall multiple times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bcgavel.com

The Warped Coverage of the Gabby Petito Case

If you’ve been on the internet at all over the past few weeks, you must have heard the name Gabby Petito. Petito was a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing, and, on Sept. 21, found dead in Teton County, Wyoming. Petito was in Teton County at the time of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBCMontana

Tragedy lights Bozeman home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Several pets died in a Bozeman house fire Tuesday afternoon. The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a home on N. Grand Ave. around 4 p.m. One resident said she broke through a window to save some of her pets. It is unclear how many pets were injured.
BOZEMAN, MT
Ellsworth American

A senseless tragedy

Heartsick. That was the mood in Hancock County Sept. 23 and since after news broke of the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross. He died doing what seems to comprise much of an officer’s job — sorting out someone else’s mess. He was clearing debris from an accident scene in Trenton when he was struck by a pickup. He died of his injuries.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
The Independent

Miya Marcano: Suspect Armando Caballero was accused in March of attacking woman over a cancelled date

Before Armando Caballero was the prime suspect in the murder of Miya Marcano, he was accused of smashing the bedroom window of another woman who had turned down his romantic advances.Mr Caballero, 27, was found dead of an apparent suicide soon after he was named as a suspect in the disappearance of Ms Marcano, 19.About six months earlier, a 23-year-old woman reported Mr Caballero to police after a bedroom window was smashed shortly before midnight on 17 March, according to WESH2.In body camera footage following the attack, a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy can be heard saying: "We have a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Of Dirt Bike Rider

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend. Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs on Sunday when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue. “They were riding around in the city when the shooting occurred,” said Detective Ali Adamson. Fleming, who was shot multiple times, died before paramedics could get him to a hospital. Police say they don’t know if Fleming was targeted or shot at random. Investigators have asked for help in solving this case. “We are pleading with the public to please provide us with any video of the incident before, during, or shortly thereafter so that we can try and put the pieces together,” said Adamson. Anyone who has video of the shooting or who may have viewed video of it is urged to upload it HERE. Anyone with information that could help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: Police worker faces gross misconduct over killer’s gun licence

A police officer and a member of police staff have been issued with misconduct notices over their handling of the Plymouth gunman’s application for a shotgun, the police watchdog has said. Jake Davison, 22, shot five people dead in Keyham, Plymouth, on 12 August before turning the gun on himself. The apprentice crane operator had had his licence and shotgun removed by police in December 2020, following an alleged assault in September of that year. But the force returned the gun to him after he completed an anger management course. Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director David...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy