Ex-Goldman Compliance Analyst Accused of Insider Trading

By Matthew Heller
CFO.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former senior compliance analyst at Goldman Sachs has been charged with abusing his position of trust to make more than $471,000 in profits from insider trades. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Jose Luis Casero Sanchez, a Spanish national, had access to highly sensitive information about corporate mergers and other transactions as an analyst for Goldman in Warsaw, Poland. His duties included helping the firm ensure that employees kept the information confidential and did not engage in insider trading.

