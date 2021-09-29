Ex-Goldman Compliance Analyst Accused of Insider Trading

After much whining and grousing, Goldman Sachs finally held its nose and gave its whining and grousing and less-hardworking-than-they-used-to-be junior mistmakers a raise, bringing their compensation more in line with their own fragile senses of self. This largesse, alas, has apparently not filtered down to the compliance department, in spite of the evidence that taking care of those whose job it is to take care of Goldman’s reputation (a job which they don’t always do so well, much to the bank’s extreme detriment) is, on balance, perhaps worth the extra cost.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO