CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Win a Copy of Maneater For Nintendo Switch

By COG Contests
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Maneater for Nintendo Switch is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop with a stunning 40% discount. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’re giving away 4 copies of Maneater for the Nintendo Switch. Whether you buy it at a 40% discount or you get lucky and win it, you’ll be in for an absolute treat. Maneater is an outstanding game and we’re thrilled that more people will get the chance to enjoy this masterpiece.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New Nintendo Switch controller could be announced this week

Nintendo could be revealing a new game controller for the Nintendo Switch as soon as this week, according to a US government listing. Earlier this month, it was reported that Nintendo had filed a product application to the FCC for a “game controller” with a request of confidentiality for six months. The product includes the “HAC” prefix used for Nintendo Switch hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Nintendo Switch

Bluetooth headphones can finally connect natively to a Nintendo Switch console, just in time for the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. Available on all iterations of the hybrid handheld and home console, everything from Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple Airpods to over-ear headphones can be linked up via Bluetooth, but the process isn't without a few caveats. Here's everything that you need to know about connecting Bluetooth headsets to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

European Nintendo 64 Titles Will Be Slower on Nintendo Switch Online

As part of yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo 64 titles will be available worldwide. What's relatively unknown is that European users (if they download the European app) will be forced to use PAL Nintendo 64 titles if they choose to use the European app. This is a bad thing because European N64 titles are stuck at 50 hz compared to 60 hz for North American and Japanese N64 titles. This means that Europeans will have an inferior gaming experience if they use the default experience that Nintendo will be providing them.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Parnell
gamingbolt.com

Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online in October

The rumors are true – Nintendo will be adding titles from the Nintendo 64 era to Nintendo Switch Online. This will be part of a new subscription plan called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack but that’s not all. It will also include Sega Genesis titles like Sonic the Hedgehog, Contra: Hard Corps, Phantasy Star 4 and many other classics.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Direct: how to watch the surprise Switch stream

A surprise Nintendo Direct is kicking off later today – September 23, that is – and it looks set to show off a number of Nintendo Switch games in Nintendo's end-of-year release schedule. The 40-minute presentation will “mainly focus” on upcoming games set to launch this Winter (between December 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Nintendo 64 games on Nintendo Switch Online might run at 50Hz in Europe

Nintendo Switch Online will be adding a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to subscribers’ libraries in late October with a new Expansion Pack tier, but fans in Europe have already noticed there might be notable regional differences. Outside of the usual differences in games that are being offered...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo might be re-releasing ‘Metroid Prime’ for Nintendo Switch

New claims from an industry insider suggest Nintendo will be re-releasing Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch. Emily Rogers, a contributor to Nintendo World Report and an industry veteran with a track record of supplying accurate information about Nintendo said on Twitter yesterday (September 22) that the company is “busy” working on a Metroid Prime re-release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#My Nintendo#Nintendo Eshop#The Nintendo Switch
godisageek.com

RiMS Racing | Nintendo Switch review

I recently looked at RiMS Racing on the PS4, and while far from perfect, it delivered a fine, hardcore bike simulator that oozed appeal for proper motorcycle aficionados. It was always going to be a struggle to make a title that already looked a tad wobbly on a more powerful machine work on the underpowered Switch. Unfortunately, my concerns going into the port were justified.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Nintendo and Zynga both deny claims that there was a Nintendo Switch 4K model

Update 09/30: Nintendo and Zynga have both denied the existence of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch model. In the two tweets seen just below, Nintendo has stated another Nintendo Switch model isn't planned at the current time, citing Bloomberg's new report as inaccurate. This could either mean that a new 4K-capable Switch model genuinely isn't in production right now, or it could be Nintendo's way of reassuring those who purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED Model next month, as well as their investors.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Shuts Down Rumors Regarding 4K Nintendo Switch… Again

Recently, a news story has been making waves regarding the Nintendo Switch. Thanks to a recent report by Bloomberg, it's been known that 11 different game companies have had their teams in possession of a 4K development kit for the Switch. This sparked rumors regarding a 4K-capable Switch ahead of the OLED Model's upcoming release.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

First DLC Revealed for Scarlet Nexus as Game Added to Xbox Game Pass

First DLC Confirms Lackluster Content Additions in Future. Big news has been announced for Scarlet Nexus, the anime-styled action JRPG that came out earlier this year. The details behind the first of three paid DLC packs have been revealed. In addition, Scarlet Nexus will now be available in Xbox Game Pass as the next big addition, starting today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
cogconnected.com

Despite Massive Success, New World Is Still Frying Graphics Cards

With the MMORPG business booming over the past year or so (or… at least some of them. Sorry WoW.), it’s no surprise that Amazon Games decided to dip their toe into it. Set on Aeternum, a haunted island where the dead don’t quite stay down, New World is Amazon’s new PC MMO. Despite several controversies since the launch of New World’s beta, it seems that Amazon’s gamble has paid off as there are so many players the servers can’t keep up. However, now that players have gotten into the game proper, one of the game’s worst problems seems to have reared its head again: the destruction of graphics cards.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Monster Hunter Rise Ports to PC on January 2022, Demo on October 13th

Monster Hunter Rise Fans Can Begin to Access the PC Demo on October 13th. Monster Hunter Rise fans rejoiced when Capcom provided more details about the much-awaited title at the recent massive Tokyo Game Show presentation. The Sunbreak expansion will be out next summer, and the game’s launch on PC will be out by January 12th. Fortunately for fans, they do not have to wait until next year since a demo for the PC version will be available as soon as October 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Shadowrun Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Announced

In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will be releasing soon for Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know, Shadowrun is a “cult tactical RPG game taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.” Yeah, sounds similar to one of the most recent Cyperpunk entries right? Well, this one is a little different. It’s a much more tactical game and it’s being developed by Paradox Interactive. The original Shadowrun Trilogy started releasing in 2013 with Shadowrun Returns. A title that was met with critical acclaim and mostly positive reviews. We’re excited to once again be able to navigate the Shadowrun cyberpunk world and to see just how much things can change since the original. Let’s go down a little history lesson with the three titles that will be available in this upcoming title coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New World Will No Longer Let Players Create Character If Server Is Full

New World Devs Will Soon Be Adding a Character Transfer Feature. New World, Amazon’s fantasy MMO, has just gone live earlier this week, and it has already been a general hit. Despite some high profile troubles with ridiculously long queues and a lore that the gaming community has dubbed as silly, it has retained its top spot on Steam Top 100—surpassing Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Square Enix Has Revealed New RPG Dungeon Encounters

Square Enix has announced a new game called Dungeon Encounters. Can you guess what you do? You have encounters … wait for it … in a dungeon. This is an RPG about exploring a dungeon, and I don’t know how I feel about it. Dungeon Encounters is about as minimalist...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched

Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched. Phoenix Point is a strategy, turn-based tactics game that first released on PC in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the game can be compared to X-Com in many elements, as it is of the same style and made by an X-Com co-creator, Julian Gollop. Snapshot Games along with Saber Minsk and Prime Matter have officially released Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is the game’s long awaited console release and the game is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the price of $39.99USD. The release includes the full game and all major DLC expansions, including its latest, DLC 4: Corrupted Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil: The Board Game Comes to Kickstarter This Fall

For the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, Capcom and Steamforged Games are going back. Way back. Not only are they going back to the first game, but they are also returning to the first physical medium of games with Resident Evil: The Board Game. Steamforged Games has made...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy