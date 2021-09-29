Caring for our parents | Worship

Dear Eli: We have a housekeeper. We’re really close with her. Her family comes over for cookouts, our daughters are friends, and she cleans our house each week. This week, though, my wife and I were rushing out trying to make it to a volleyball game by four in the afternoon. Our housekeeper smiled and said something like, “Wish I could make it.” That’s when it hit me — her daughter is on the volleyball team too! If I were a turtle, I would’ve crawled deep inside my shell and never come back out. I felt horrid. As we drove to the volleyball game, I started to question so many of the things I worry about as an “athletic” parent. All this really crazy stuff that I like to call “first-world problems.” I mean, I’ve heard parents complaining about everything from playing time to game-time decisions. Heck, one time my wife went to the coach to talk to her about the uniforms! Ugh. I guess the reason I’m writing this is because I wanted to share this realization. This idea that there are parents out there — people like our housekeeper — who don’t have the time to worry over the minutia of their children’s athletic activities. In some cases, they can’t even make it to the games because of their work schedules, and that was a real gut check for me. It really made me question my thought process regarding my daughter’s athletic career. In your opinion, can a parent care too much about his kids’ athletics? Like, would it somehow be better if I didn’t have the time worry so much about practice schedules and performance? Or is my daughter benefitting from the extra attention I’m able to give her?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO