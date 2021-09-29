Brown Velvet | Let's Cook!

Well, finally! Cooler weather is coming and so we turn our thoughts to comfort food. This one is an absolute necessity if you want to make Thanksgiving dressing, or if you roast a chicken and need the best side dish ever. This recipe calls for buttermilk, but if you don’t have any you can make some. For each cup of buttermilk, add 1tablespoon of white vinegar to a cup of milk and let it sit for 10 minutes—buttermilk! Speaking of that, my dad loved to crumble his cornbread into a glass of buttermilk and eat it with a spoon. He also hated sweet cornbread (“why don’t they just go ahead and make cake?”). So if you prefer it sweet, add 2 tablespoons of sugar to the batter.

