Brown Velvet | Let's Cook!

I’ve learned not to trust what seems like autumn. Just about every year of the past decade we’ve gotten a sudden week of bright, dry, breezy, cool weather at some point in September or early October: The sunlight takes on the perfect unfiltered whiteness of having arrived where I am through air, only air, with nearly no dirty water suspended in it, and I go that’s it, fall is here now, time to start wearing a sweater and cooking hearty autumn food. And then, every year, the week after that feels like what used to be July, and it goes on feeling like what used to be July until far too late in the year, late enough to be ominous. Then somebody flips a switch and it’s suddenly winter.
