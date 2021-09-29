Abu Garcia College Fishing – Lake Havasu – Weigh-in (9/25/2021)

Over the last few years, Kurt Mitchell has had a ton of success in smallmouth tournaments. This year, he knocked out a Top 20 and a Top 30 on the St. Lawrence. Last year, he won a Toyota Series event on Lake Erie and caught basically every bass in Lake Michigan at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on Sturgeon Bay. All the way, the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flat Worm has been the hot deal, but Mitchell isn’t all about the new hotness. For his part, he’s employed a few drop-shot baits that aren’t secret, but also aren’t locks to be on the top sellers page at Tackle Warehouse.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO