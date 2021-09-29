CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Gerald Klope Sr.

NRToday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Klope Sr., 81, passed away Sept 20, 2021. There will be a private service for family. He was born April 13, 1940 and was Riddle High alumni class of 1958. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and later became a heavy equipment mechanic for Hanna Nickel.

www.nrtoday.com

Related
NRToday.com

Betty Marie Griffiths

Betty Marie Griffiths (Lewis), born June 11, 1938, left her family and friends on Sept. 14, 2021. Betty was a vibrant and vivacious woman. She attended Glide School District from first grade though Senior High School. As an elementary school student, she learned to read, and this set off a lifelong love of reading. In high school she was active in sports as a volleyball player, and a member of the cheerleading squad, and drama club. Betty was well liked by staff and fellow students. She met her husband to be (Robert G. Griffiths) during her high school years. They were married Dec.15, 1955. They went on to have two children, Robert D. Griffiths and Ellen Marie Randall (Griffiths), all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene Quimby (Lewis), and many nieces and nephews.
OBITUARIES
NRToday.com

Jack Kinder

Jack Kinder passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 6, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Kinder. He left behind sisters Virginia Wirick of Indiana, and Gracie Nossett of Texas. He became family to Maureen Butler, Carrie Woodbeck, and her four kids. He had no children of his own, but was right there to fill the Grandpa boots when needed; he really enjoyed them. His family resided in Days Creek at a ranch many years ago. His passion was being a farmer. He also loved to work with his hands and do wood projects. Maureen and Jack became business partners of a T-Shirt store, established rental properties, and ran a successful business called Diamond Sign and Design, making signs for other businesses and road crews. He was also Maureens caregiver in her final years. He was so kind, generous, patient, caring, and helpful, he loved to socialize and people watch. Always there when someone needed him and would say no problem. After conversation was always...Talk at ya later!
ANGOLA, IN
koxe.com

Mason Ridge Amason, 17

Mason Ridge Amason was called home to the Lord on September 30, 2021 at the tender age of 17. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 2004. He is preceded in death by many loving family members belonging to the genealogy of Joe Thomas Amason and wife Polly (Thomas) Amason as well as genealogy of Samuel Franklin Gladden and wife Lois (Stough) Gladden on his maternal side; an anonymous donor via the California Cryobank was used to conceive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NRToday.com

Major George Robert Insley

Major George Robert Insley's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. George went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021. Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline Street, Roseburg, Oregon. Face coverings are encouraged. If you are unable to attend, join us by live stream http://wbf.church.
ROSEBURG, OR
westrivereagle.com

Gerald Miller

Gerald Miller, age 57, of Timber Lake, SD, entered the Spirit World on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Avera-McKenna Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. A wake service will begin at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Timber Lake Community Center. Traditional Lakota Services will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 7, at the Timber Lake Community Center, with Harvey Eagle Horse officiating. The burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
OBITUARIES

