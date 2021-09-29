Gerald Klope Sr.

Jack Kinder passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 6, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Kinder. He left behind sisters Virginia Wirick of Indiana, and Gracie Nossett of Texas. He became family to Maureen Butler, Carrie Woodbeck, and her four kids. He had no children of his own, but was right there to fill the Grandpa boots when needed; he really enjoyed them. His family resided in Days Creek at a ranch many years ago. His passion was being a farmer. He also loved to work with his hands and do wood projects. Maureen and Jack became business partners of a T-Shirt store, established rental properties, and ran a successful business called Diamond Sign and Design, making signs for other businesses and road crews. He was also Maureens caregiver in her final years. He was so kind, generous, patient, caring, and helpful, he loved to socialize and people watch. Always there when someone needed him and would say no problem. After conversation was always...Talk at ya later!

ANGOLA, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO