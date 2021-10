Behind several new Browns records and spectacular play by a few players including Myles Garrett and Kareem Hunt the Browns earned an ‘A’ in several areas. When the Cleveland Browns took the field Sunday to face the Chicago Bears, there were many questions surrounding its defense and exactly what we were to expect moving forward. That defense had given up a lot of yards, especially in the secondary in the first two games of the season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO