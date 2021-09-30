CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Hockeyville USA NHL preseason game

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes take on the Dallas Stars at the El Paso County Events Center 7 p.m., Oct. 3for the Kraft Hockeyville USA NHL preseason game. This game was originally supposed to be played in 2020 but was delayed a year due to the pandemic. El Paso was granted the ability to host after being named 2020’s most spirited hockey community in America. They achieved this title by getting the most votes in an online forum presented by Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020. El Paso made their presence and pride in their local team known by rallying their votes in order to win the competition.

