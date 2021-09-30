Ex-Bellator Featherweight Champion Julia Budd Signs with Professional Fighters League
Former Bellator MMA featherweight queen Julia Budd has signed with Professional Fighters League. Budd will make her promotional debut at the PFL Championship against an as yet to be announced opponent at the Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Oct. 27. The PFL announced the addition of Budd during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. It is currently unclear if Budd will compete at 155 pounds or if the organization will add a featherweight divison for the upcoming season.www.chatsports.com
