PFL CEO Hints at Expanded Schedule, Pay-Per-View Events, Challenger Series for 2022
As the 2021 Professional Fighters League campaign draws to a close, it appears that big things are in store for the promotion in the year to come. During a press conference on Wednesday to promote the PFL Championship on Oct. 27, CEO Peter Murray alluded to several new “properties” on tap for the organization in 2022. Those include what sounds like the PFL’s first foray into pay-per-view as well as something similar to what Dana White’s Contender Series does for the UFC in terms of bringing new talent into the promotion.www.chatsports.com
