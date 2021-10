The government has announced plans to relax rules around gene editing, claiming it will enable easier research and development of more nutritious or pest-resistant food crops.But the relaxation of gene-editing guidelines, which is a result of the UK cutting ties with the EU and its stricter regulations on the practice, is controversial, with campaigners warning about potential safety implications from a “high-tech free-for-all”.Gene editing makes changes to the traits within a species of plant or animal much more quickly and precisely than traditional selective breeding, which has been used for centuries to create stronger, healthier crops and livestock.Editing the...

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO