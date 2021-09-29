CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Threatens Retaliation After YouTube Deletes RT Germany Account

It must have been effective propaganda for the Russians to complain so much. RT is a Russian propaganda outlet. Sometimes it says entirely true and neutral things when these are of no matter to the Russians or do not cause division and discord among Western countries. It mixes in a continual stream of lies, disinformation, and controversy under the guise of "alternative" or "balanced" reporting. It's quite cleverly done, and therefore very dangerous.

AFP

West pushes Russia for answers on Navalny poisoning

A group of 45 Western countries demanded at the global toxic arms watchdog on Tuesday that Russia provide urgent answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow now has 10 days to respond to the questions posed by the EU and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia, under the rules of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Western nations say opposition leader Navalny was poisoned in Russia with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August last year. He was treated in Germany before returning to Russia, where he is now in jail. Moscow has always denied involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
WDBO

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

BERLIN — (AP) — YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday. YouTube, which is owned by Google, said RT's German branch had received a “strike”...
US News and World Report

Russia Threatens to Block YouTube, Kremlin Urges 'Zero Tolerance'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday threatened to block YouTube and the Kremlin called for "zero tolerance" towards the video hosting giant after it removed Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels from its site. The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels on Tuesday,...
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
WNMT AM 650

YouTube deletes RT’s German channels over COVID misinformation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s YouTube deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels on Tuesday, saying it had breached its COVID misinformation policy. “YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform,” said a spokesperson. Initially RT’s German channel was issued a strike for...
Imperial Valley Press Online

'The Big Delete:' Inside Facebook's crackdown in Germany

Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook took what it called an unprecedented step: the removal of a series of accounts that worked together to spread COVID-19 misinformation and encourage violent responses to COVID restrictions. The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy...
Android Police

Russia threatens to block YouTube after it suspended a state news channel over COVID misinformation

Russia and Google have never been best friends, but things are about to get much worse if the two parties can't find an agreement in the latest dispute. After YouTube deleted the Germany-based branch of Russia's state television network Russia Today (RT) over COVID-19 misinformation, Russia has threatened to fully block the video streaming service in the country if it doesn't re-instate RT Germany. The country has additionally threatened Germany it would block German media, suspecting the government behind YouTube's decision to ban RT Germany.
Rebel Yell

Youtube blocks and removes channels from RT DE |

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The Youtube video platform blocked and removed German channels from Russian state media RT. A spokesperson for Youtube confirmed Tuesday evening the closure of two channels at the request of the German press agency. RT DE also reported the block on its own website. Moscow-based...
Benzinga

YouTube To Delete Videos On Vaccine Misinformation

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will delete any content questioning any approved medical vaccine, the company blogged. The ban extends to any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes like autism, cancer, or infertility. In 2020, YouTube banned videos critical over Covid-19 vaccines,...
slashdot.org

ISayWeOnlyToBePolite

As I said, "no details" :) If it was a clear alternate message from a logical application of Poste's full name they would have led with that since it would be as good as a signature, case closed. The fact they don't even go into details on this "alternate message"...
slashdot.org

Russia Tells Its Space Reporters To Stop Reporting On the Space Program

Thank you for the Russian perspective, but having to register as a foreign agent is not typical of foreign journalists. Only journalists working for foreign propaganda outlets like RT and Xinhua to register as foreign agents. [cpj.org]. This seems like a reasonable requirement for people employed by foreign governments. Requiring...
KREX

Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks

BOSTON (AP) — Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58% share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain, and European NATO members, the company said. The devastating effects of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack — it mainly breached information technology businesses […]
slashdot.org

Apple and Google Under Antitrust Scrutiny in Japan for Mobile OS

This one and the internet whiner that posts novel length diatribes about how shitty everything is could definitely disappear without anybody giving a toss. But that would require admins that give slightly more than half a shit about the place. And it's pretty obvious that hasn't been the case in a very long time.
The Independent

CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising

The CIA said Thursday it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. The group will become one of fewer than a dozen mission centers operated by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy toward China. The CIA also announced that it would ramp up efforts to recruit Chinese speakers and create another mission center focusing on emerging technologies and global issues such as climate change and global health. President Joe Biden’s administration has called out what it sees as Chinese...
