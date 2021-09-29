US Attempts To Slow China's Innovation Rate

China has revealed its first set of ethical guidelines governing artificial intelligence, placing emphasis on protecting user rights and preventing risks in ways that align with Beijing's goals of reining in Big Tech's influence and becoming the global AI leader by 2030. From a report: Humans should have full decision-making power, the guidelines state, and have the right to choose whether to accept AI services, exit an interaction with an AI system or discontinue its operation at any time. The document was published by China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) last Sunday. The goal is to "make sure that artificial intelligence is always under the control of humans," the guidelines state. "This is the first specification we see from the [Chinese] government on AI ethics," said Rebecca Arcesati, an analyst at the German think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics). "We had only seen high-level principles before."

