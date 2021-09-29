CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US Attempts To Slow China's Innovation Rate

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Yes. That is literally what they mean. "If we really want to slow down China's rate of innovation, we need to work with Europe. They're ripping off our IP, they are not playing by the rules. It's not a level playing field. And so we need to hold their feet to the fire to make sure that they do that." --Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Reuters

China trade threats could backfire

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden faces bad tradeoffs in a tiff with China. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that Beijing is falling short on a pact to acquire $200 billion worth of American goods, agreed to under former President Donald Trump. read more Penalties could include additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but that hurts Americans.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
slashdot.org

China PCR Purchases Spiked In Months Before First Known Covid Cases, Firm Says

In all seriousness, this tracks perfectly with how Chinese government operates. Lie, cover it up, deflect blame. There is zero incentive for your average party operative to take any responsibility, and a helluva lot of downside. It makes perfect sense that they would lie to the world while stocking up for the pandemic they (now almost certainly) created.
PUBLIC HEALTH
slashdot.org

Chinese AI Gets Ethical Guidelines For the First Time, Aligning With Beijing's Goal of Reining in Big Tech

China has revealed its first set of ethical guidelines governing artificial intelligence, placing emphasis on protecting user rights and preventing risks in ways that align with Beijing's goals of reining in Big Tech's influence and becoming the global AI leader by 2030. From a report: Humans should have full decision-making power, the guidelines state, and have the right to choose whether to accept AI services, exit an interaction with an AI system or discontinue its operation at any time. The document was published by China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) last Sunday. The goal is to "make sure that artificial intelligence is always under the control of humans," the guidelines state. "This is the first specification we see from the [Chinese] government on AI ethics," said Rebecca Arcesati, an analyst at the German think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics). "We had only seen high-level principles before."
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Europe#Commerce
BBC

US 'concerned' by China's incursion into Taiwan's defence zone

The US has said it is "very concerned" by China's "provocative" actions after Taiwan claimed some 93 Chinese military planes had flown into its air defence zone in the past three days. The US state department called the actions "destabilizing" and reiterated its "rock solid" commitment to Taiwan. Taiwan has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Digital innovation empowers China's governance efficiency

HANGZHOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As digital technology is being fully integrated into the production and life of humankind, China is stepping up efforts to improve its digital governance to create better lives for all. At an expo titled "the Light of Internet," various types of cutting-edge digital technologies and...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's factory profits slow as industries brace for power crisis

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed for a sixth month as plants fought off high commodity prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and part shortages, with an unfolding power crisis a growing threat to output and bottom-lines. Profits rose 10.1% on year in August to 680.3 billion yuan ($105...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Birmingham Star

US Air Force chief 'focused' on China's growing challenge o

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): US Air Force chief General Charles Brown is very focused on the growing challenge and assertiveness of China's military airpower over the Western Pacific and toward Japan and Taiwan, Sputnik reported. General Charles Brown on Tuesday said that China is operating "increased capability in some...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

China's cryptocurrency ban: What it means for Bitcoin, Coinbase and the US

The epicenter of Bitcoin mining has called it quits. On Sept. 24, China's Central Bank declared all crypto-related transitions illegal, citing concerns about gambling fraud and money laundering. The move sparked a sharp drop in markets; some investors raced to dump their holdings, and the price of Bitcoin fell nearly 10% after the announcement, before quickly regaining some lost ground.
MARKETS
Times Daily

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

UNITED NATIONS — The United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy