More Details On WWE Wanting Adam Cole To Cut His Hair For Main Roster Debut Before He Signed With AEW

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole talked about his meeting with Vince McMahon and what had been discussed for him if he stayed with WWE:. “I did have a meeting with Vince that went really well. It was like a 30 minute conversation which was cool. I’ve only talked to him for maybe like 2 or 3 minutes prior to that. I got to work the Survivor Series event, and he wanted to talk to us afterwards. He was really happy with the match, but no real conversation with him before, so that was the first time. He was very complimentary and very nice. The idea was for me to go to RAW or SmackDown and not stay in NXT, just because I had been there for so long, and I think they knew, as much as I do love NXT, if I stayed in WWE, to take that step. That was the gist of the conversation. It was definitely to move me up to RAW or SmackDown.”

