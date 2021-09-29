CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

More Details On WWE Wanting Adam Cole To Cut His Hair For Main Roster Debut Before He Signed With AEW

By JoshWilding
theringreport.com
 8 days ago

There have been a lot of conflicting reports about what WWE and Vince McMahon had planned for Adam Cole for his main roster debut. However, the prevailing opinion appears to be that the WWE Chairman wanted to change Cole's name and have him serve as a mouthpiece for Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

theringreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee announces her return to wrestling

After her husband, CM Punk, announced his return to the wrestling industry a couple of months ago, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has also announced her return to the wrestling industry. The news broke out during a press conference hosted by Women of Wrestling (WOW). A couple of weeks...
WWE
96krock.com

Former WWE Wrestler Opening Tattoo Shop In Tampa

Former WWE Wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista has announced in an Instagram video that he’ll be opening a tattoo shop in Tampa. The new shop will be called DC Society Ink, and while the address hasn’t been revealed quit yet, it does look like University of Tampa is right across the street, so it’s in that vicinity.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
Adam Cole
ringsidenews.com

How Bray Wyatt Can Debut For AEW Before WWE 90-Day Non-Compete Clause Expires

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE and many around the industry were shocked. Even WWE’s third party partners were surprised that Wyatt was nixed. He might arrive in AEW far sooner than his 90-day non-compete clause would allow. Ringside News exclusively reported that AEW and Bray Wyatt have spoken....
WWE
PWMania

What Had Been Discussed For Adam Cole If He Stayed With WWE

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Adam Cole talked about his meeting with Vince McMahon and what had been discussed for him if he stayed with WWE:. “I did have a meeting with Vince that went really well. It was like a 30 minute conversation which was cool. I’ve only talked to him for maybe like 2 or 3 minutes prior to that. I got to work the Survivor Series event, and he wanted to talk to us afterwards. He was really happy with the match, but no real conversation with him before, so that was the first time. He was very complimentary and very nice. The idea was for me to go to RAW or SmackDown and not stay in NXT, just because I had been there for so long, and I think they knew, as much as I do love NXT, if I stayed in WWE, to take that step. That was the gist of the conversation. It was definitely to move me up to RAW or SmackDown.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Fightful Select#Smackdown#Tnt
411mania.com

Adam Cole Says He’d Like to Do More NJPW Stuff

Adam Cole says that he would like to do more work in New Japan now that he potentially can. Cole is of course now part of AEW and the “Forbidden Door” is open, which he discussed during his conversation with Renee Paquette on her podcast. “New Japan is something I’d...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Doudrop Comments On Name Change, Move To WWE Main Roster & More

WWE Superstar Doudrop was recently interviewed by Fightful Select and commented on her name change upon her move from NXT UK to the WWE main roster as Eva Marie’s sidekick. Doudrop was previously known worldwide as Piper Niven during her run with NXT UK. Doudrop admitted that (at first) she...
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Cole Says Leaving DaParty Was The Hardest Part of Jumping to AEW

Adam Cole is happy in AEW, but he says it was a tough decision to make the jump especially knowing he’d be leaving his UpUpDownDown brethren. Cole was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions and talked about going to AEW and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Pitch To Change Adam Cole’s Appearance

It’s been reported in the past that if Adam Cole re-signed with WWE in late August then he would’ve been moved to the main roster. One of the ideas was to make him the manager of Keith Lee in order for a smaller guy to talk for the bigger man like the pairing with Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Reveals WWE Suggesting To Change His Name And Look On Main Roster

Recent AEW signee Adam Cole was on today’s episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. Chris Jericho brought up Cole’s contract negotiations with WWE this past summer. Jericho asked if Cole being part of the main roster was part of his negotiations. “That was the pitch from the gate,” Cole...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Adam Cole Reveals The Hardest Thing About Leaving WWE

Adam Cole was one of the mainstays of NXT television after debuting back in 2017. He competed in several of the brand’s best matches and he made a lot of contributions to NXT as a whole. Adam Cole was done with NXT after TakeOver 36 and shortly after that, Adam...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Called Anthony Bowens About NXT After His AEW Debut

AEW has a few stars on their roster that WWE wouldn’t mind having around. The funny part is that WWE only called The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens after he appeared for All Elite Wrestling, ending a three-year period of radio silence between the two parties. While having a conversation on AEW...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Discusses WWE’s Reported Plans For Him On Main Roster

It was previously reported that WWE wanted Adam Cole to be the manager of Keith Lee on the main roster with the idea being similar to what they had done when they paired Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. It was also noted that Cole would’ve likely received a new name...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Adam Cole Reveals How AEW Pulled Off His Surprise All Out Debut

AEW All Out will go down in pro wrestling history as one of the best shows in recent memory as it was a night of memorable moments, excellent matches and shocking debuts. At the pay-per-view, Adam Cole made his shocking debut as he sided with The Elite and dismantled Christian Cage and The Jurassic Express. Immediately after that, Bryan Danielson made his debut and blew the roof off the place.
WWE
Wrestling World

Adam Cole Speaks About His WWE Negotiations

Adam Cole is one of AEW’s latest signings, and he recently spoke about his contract negotiations with WWE. Adam Cole was a very popular NXT superstar, and he was well-known for his incredible run as the NXT Champion. He was present on Talk is Jericho to speak with Chris Jericho, who is also one of the top superstars in AEW right now.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy