Music

Budgets for buying a violin?

By Ben Le
violinist.com
 7 days ago

Edited: September 29, 2021, 10:57 PM · Hi, So I have been renting a violin for the past 6 years and as I enter my third year of high school, my teacher thinks it's a good idea to purchase a violin instead of renting. My parents can afford to as well for me. I was just wondering, what price range/budget should I start at? My goal is to hopefully study at a conservatory/university level post-High School, and my playing skill is currently around the Praeludium and Allegro / Kabalevsky Concerto level.

www.violinist.com

violinist.com

Violin Reverb?

September 24, 2021, 12:16 PM · So last night, one of my daughter's friend came by and had dinner with us. She wanted to show my daughter her new full-size violin which she says "she picked herself". It's a very nice looking violin, and from my "non-luthier untrained eye", it looks very well constructed and seems to have the right measurements for string height, string after-length, bridge/post placement, etc.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Mozart: Violin Concertos Nos 3 & 4 etc

Francesca Dego (violin); **Francesca Leonardi (piano); *Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Roger Norrington. Here we truly have the best of all worlds. Those for whom the heartfelt radiance of old-school Mozart still holds a special appeal will find in Francesca Dego a kindred spirit – her enraptured sense of musical line and gently cushioned sonority are balm to the senses. There is also an engaging freshness and chamber-scale, transparent intimacy about these performances, reminiscent of the pioneering, scaled-back orchestras of the 1960s and ’70s.
MUSIC
violinist.com

Why Are Concerti So Prioritized in Violin Teaching?

Edited: September 26, 2021, 8:25 PM · As both a violinist and a pianist, I have always wondered about this disparity between violin repertoire vs. piano repertoire. Obviously there are many piano concerti, but most students learn a lot more solo pieces in standard graded/conservatory curricula. Whereas for violin, it's almost a standard practice that a student should have at least a concerto on their to-do list.
MUSIC
violinist.com

Major works

October 1, 2021, 5:39 AM · Are there any "big" pieces you don't like? As in to listen to or teach etc.?. I ask because I've recently found myself trying to myself to like the Brahms concerto. I don't dislike it, but I'd rather Wieniawski (either) or basically anything else. It just doesn't really do anything for me. How about you?
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Pascal Zavaro's New Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Dedicated to violinist Julia Fischer, the concerto was commissioned by Radio France. "The piece has been written under the impression of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s paintings," Pascal Zavaro told the Julia Fisher Club. "In the middle of the ’80s, he appeared like a comet in the sky of New York’s contemporary arts....
MUSIC
violinist.com

Chopin Piano Competition

October 6, 2021, 7:48 PM · I don't know if anyone has been following the competition, which is going on NOW, but these pianists are playing at a stupendous level. It's pretty enlightening to hear the little differences between players playing the same pieces, and I always find myself thinking, when I hear really great pianists, I wish I could model my phrasing after them.
MUSIC
Mount Airy News

Local violin artisan carves a niche

Instructor Joe Thrift examines a student’s violin in-the-making during a recent class at the Foothills Arts Center. Thrift studied violin making in England. A handmade violin in progress. Instructor Joe Thrift currently works with 27 students teaching violin making at the Foothills Arts Center. One student moved to Elkin from Alaska for the program.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Medals Awarded at the 2021 Cremona Triennale Violin Making Competition

The 16th Concorso Triennale Internazionale di Liuteria Antonio Stradivari announced its category winners this week. Located in Cremona, Italy, the competition had a total of 280 instruments and 198 makers participate. The jury was comprised of luthiers Ulrike Dederer, Carlo Chiesa, Joseph Grubaugh, Simeone Morassi, and Yuri Pochekin — plus...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Telegraph

Why mind music is key to 14-year-old violin prodigy Leia

While most teenagers are daydreaming about their next TikTok dance or video game purchase, Leia Zhu spends her free moments rehearsing for performances with a top London orchestra. The 14-year-old violinist, from Newcastle, is the youngest artist in residence the London Mozart Players have ever recruited with leading orchestras tending...
MUSIC
kjzz.org

Going Against The Grain: Using Tree Rings To Authenticate Stradivarius Violins

The authenticity of prized musical instruments like Stradivarius violins can hinge on arguments over assembly, style and varnish. Tree-ring analysis can help settle such disputes, but it, too, has its limitations. A tree's annual growth rings show its age; variations in the rings' width and spacing reveal where it grew.
SCIENCE
violinist.com

Bruckner String Quintet for 5 Violas?

I recently was searching for viola quintet pieces and stumbled upon this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb3NQaCXV_8. I really like this arrangement for viola, but unfortunately haven't been able to find a score for it. This may be a shot in the dark, but does anyone know where I can find it arranged...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Hilary Hahn Performs Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor

Held in Bucharest's Grand Palace Hall, the program also featured Enescu's Romanian Rhapsody in D Major and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in E minor. Currently being held until September 26, the George Enescu Festival is held in honor of the celebrated Romanian composer George Enescu — and has become one of the biggest classical music festivals and competitions in Eastern Europe.
MUSIC
harrisondaily.com

Budgeting for Christmas

Making a list, checking it twice … Oh wait, it’s not the holiday season quite yet? You may still be enjoying time at the pool, but if you haven’t started yet, now is the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
LIFESTYLE
violinist.com

2021 Joseph Joachim Violin Competition Begins in Hannover, Germany

September 26, 2021, 4:23 PM · The 11th Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition began on Sunday, with preliminary rounds starting Monday and running through Oct. 10 in Hannover, Germany. The rounds will be livestreamed on the competition's website. This year's edition features 31 violinists ranging in age from 17 to...
MUSIC
openculture.com

Why Scientists Can’t Recreate the Sound of Stradivarius Violins: The Mystery of Their Inimitable Sound

In his influential 1936 essay, “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” critic Walter Benjamin used the word “aura” to describe an artwork’s “presence in time and space” — an explanation of the thrill, or chill, we get from standing before a Jackson Pollock, say, or a Michelangelo, rather than a photograph of the same. Writing in the age of radio, photography, and newspapers, Benjamin believed that aura could not be transmitted or copied: “Even the most perfect reproduction of a work of art is lacking in one element” — that rare thing that makes art worth preserving and reproducing in the first place.
SCIENCE
insidescience.org

How Tree Rings Can Encode a Violin's Age and Place of Origin

(Inside Science) -- A stringed instrument holds many clues about when and where it might have been made. The wear on the body, the opacity of the wood and the type of varnish used, for example, can all hint at its origin. In recent decades, a technique called dendrochronology, which dates an instrument using the tree rings on its body, has gained popularity.
SCIENCE
violinist.com

Mathematical ET vs. actual practical piano tuning

Edited: October 3, 2021, 10:20 AM · Someone on this forum recently asserted that pianos are not tuned to pure ET - they are biased in favour of the more common keys, and if a big concert were to be performed in, say Db, then a tuner would come and bias the piano in favour of that key. Indeed my old head of music claimed that for him a piece in Db resonated differently from a piece in A, and I assume that these biased intervals were what he was hearing.
MUSIC
Indianapolis Recorder

Black Violin: Impossible Tour

Black Violin is lead by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. In the past 12 months, the band has performed for over 100,000 students in the US and Europe, and has partnered with Yamaha and NAMM (National Association of Music Manufactures) to continue supporting music education.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES

