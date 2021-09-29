Budgets for buying a violin?
Hi, So I have been renting a violin for the past 6 years and as I enter my third year of high school, my teacher thinks it's a good idea to purchase a violin instead of renting. My parents can afford to as well for me. I was just wondering, what price range/budget should I start at? My goal is to hopefully study at a conservatory/university level post-High School, and my playing skill is currently around the Praeludium and Allegro / Kabalevsky Concerto level.
