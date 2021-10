NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor in closing arguments at the sex-trafficking trial of R. Kelly has asked jurors to make the R&B superstar “pay” for his alleged sex crimes. A lawyer for Kelly countered by asking them not to fall for the “lies” of his accusers. Jurors have heard from dozens of witnesses during the trial that started on Aug. 18. The 54-year-old “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades. The jury could begin deliberating as soon as Friday afternoon.

