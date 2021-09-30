Hot Rod Charlie team enjoying an amazing year

Have you ever felt that raw horsepower of a Hot Rod when the tires are smoking and the exhaust is rolling? The dual line double pumping carburetor and Edelbrock intake are throwing the gas down into those bored cylinders which translates into a ton of torque. As the rest of the crowd is left in the rear view a euphoric state engulfs your being. One Hot Rod in particular has supplied his team with that same feeling over the past twelve months, he just happens to be a fantastically fast four-legged Hot Rod.