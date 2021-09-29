CANDI HILYARD NAMED SEPTEMBER 2021 EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH
SHELTON, WA – Whenever anyone needs her, Candi Hilyard makes a point to be there. Hilyard, a technician with Environmental Services at Mason Health, was named the September 2021 Employee of the Month. Ever since she joined Mason Health's team in November 2015, she has loved working here. For the past three years, her primary role has been to oversee all the linens throughout Mason General Hospital and Mason Health's clinics. Everyone at Mason Health appreciates the care, kindness and forethought that Hilyard brings to her position.
