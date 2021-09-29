New Regulations in Effect for Short-Term Rentals in Olympia

The City of Olympia put into effect new regulations on September 27 with the goal of establishing a balanced approach to short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are temporary lodging that are for rent for less than 30 days, and they are often listed on websites such as AirBnB and VRBO. This type of rental has drawn both support and opposition in Olympia. As a result, the City assessed the issue by employing an extensive public process designed to account for these differing views with public comment, surveys, community meetings, and a review of best practices throughout Washington state and the nation. The regulations eventually passed by the City Council reflect this thorough and thoughtful process of public deliberation.