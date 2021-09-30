CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Tobacco Devices

Cover picture for the articleAltria Group Inc. MO 0.97% and Philip Morris International Inc. PM 1.09% must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. The case now moves to administrative review, which is...

