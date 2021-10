Pacific Health & Rehabilitation now has room for as many as 70 patients. A nearby facility offers antibody treatment.Watching television as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding across the nation in the spring on 2019, it struck Kent Emry as curious how long-term care facilities were locking down as soon as a person tested positive for the contagious disease. The problem, he realized, was that once they were locked down, soon the entire population in a facility would come down with the disease — with sometimes up to half of them dying. So Emry, who owns the company that runs Pacific...

TIGARD, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO