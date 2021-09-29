Strange–Why Do Scary Movies and Ghost Stories Make Us Feel…Better?

Honestly, I'm still a bit baffled. When you ask people what their top fears happen to be, you can usually bet that death is near the top--at least for many. After all, it's the great "unknown." And as you've probably noticed ;), many of the scary movies and ghost stories we love to hear, watch, and/or tell have death nestled right there in the midst of all of the paranormal goings on in a random graveyard or wherever...