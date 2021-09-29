CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanese central bank rejects changing cash withdrawal exchange rate

BEIRUT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank rejects any change to the exchange rate used to withdraw cash in Lebanese pounds from U.S. dollar accounts in the absence of a comprehensive plan for the economy, which is in deep financial crisis, the bank said on Wednesday. Hard currency...

