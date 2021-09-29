CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharon, CT

Sharon Hospital plans to close labor and delivery unit within the next year, officials say

By Liz Hardaway
Westport News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHARON — A local hospital is planning to stop delivering babies within the next year as part of a strategic transformation, according to Nuvance Health. Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health announced the plan at a community forum Wednesday evening to “best meet the evolving needs of patients, families and staff while ensuring a vibrant future for the hospital,” a press release from the healthcare group stated.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharon, CT
Government
City
Sharon, CT
Sharon, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Community Hospitals#Community Health#Health Care Services#Nuvance Health
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy