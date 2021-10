Other than themselves, identical twins Vanessa and Victoria Liera aren’t used to seeing people who look like them in their electrical engineering courses. “I've had experiences where I was the only girl in my lab, and I'm like: OK, this is great. It would be nice, though, if there was a woman in my class,” Victoria Liera said. “So, yeah, we just hope to hopefully empower women to just continue — and like don't be afraid to go forward and take on these like male-dominated fields.”

